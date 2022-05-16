New art project installed at Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new public art installation was dedicated in Peace Plaza earlier today. It's called 'Wakefield' and the installation features connections to Mayo Clinic.
The project was created by artist Eric Anderson who spent six years creating Wakefield. it's part of Heart of the City phase one.
Anderson created the project to acknowledge first and last breaths from Mayo Clinic patients. The scrim pool will release fog and light whenever someone is born or dies at one of Mayo Clinic's Rochester hospitals. Anderson first came up with the design about six years ago.
Wakefield is named after the MelroseWakefield hospital in Massachusetts. It's where Anderson worked at as an overnight security manager when he was in college.
"It's incredible. I moved here ten years ago and I was going to school for writing and started making art and could never imagine something like this," says Anderson. "I could never imagine the ability to work, to begin a project as an art project and as it went on, turning it into a project manager over time. It's just really wonderful to be able to learn from all these different people."
There will be a Heart of the City commemoration on Wednesday. It will acknowledge the history of Peace Plaza and look into future possibilities for downtown Rochester.