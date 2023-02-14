New apartment complex proposed to replace former YMCA building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Enclave, a Midwest real estate and development firm, is looking to add more value to the growth of downtown Rochester with the proposal of a new apartment complex.
Located just north of Soldier's Field on the 700 block of First Avenue Southwest, the YMCA building has sat vacant since early 2022 when the facility closed its doors.
What once was a frequented and popular health club only blocks away from the Mayo Clinic campus would be torn down and completely redeveloped into a market rate, multi-family apartment complex.
The proposed seven story, 219-unit complex would feature amenities like a fitness studio, top floor suites, and electric vehicle charging stations.
In order to accommodate different household sizes, Enclave intends to offer units ranging from studios to three bedroom apartments.
"We know that there's an unmet demand in the local marketplace for apartments, and we intend to help address that with this project," said Patrick Brama, developer at Enclave.
The complex falls within the zone of the DMC plan for downtown Rochester, and the cost of apartments would be set at the market rate, and a vast array of amenities would be included.
"We're excited to be working with the city of Rochester, and we think that they have an awesome downtown," Brama said. "We think that they're planning and vision for downtown and the surrounding area is fantastic, and that's a big reason why we're today."
A public neighborhood meeting will be held at the nearby Zumbro Lutheran Church on Feb. 23 for further discussion.
Information about the upcoming meeting can be found here.