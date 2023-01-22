New all-electric recreational vehicle unveiled by Winnebago Industries

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago Industries has unveiled a fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Florida.
The company says the eRV2 is the most advanced all-electric, zero-emission RV and rigorous field testing with everyday consumers is underway to provide insights that will inform the eRV2’s final design before hitting dealerships in the future.
“Our primary goal in building the eRV2 was to help people comfortably explore the world around them with less environmental impact,” says Huw Bower, president of the Winnebago brand. “The user experience was at the heart of this prototype’s development, through the early days of market research and even now as it goes through field testing. The eRV2 embodies our pioneering legacy, representing not only an achievement in design, innovation, and sustainability, but also our commitment to continuously evolve with the changing needs of consumers and the world we share.”
Winnebago Industries says among the features of the eRV2 are:
§ Both the powertrain and the house systems are powered by electricity, allowing for silent and environmentally responsible travel, and up to seven days of Boondocking, aided in part by 900-Watt solar capacity.
§ Winnebago partnered with Lithionics Battery® to create a proprietary IonBlade® lithium house battery which is the most powerful, compact and safe lithium battery system available today. It features a 48V system with more than 15,000 usable watt-hours, and a unique thin lay-flat design stored beneath the floor to maximize interior space. It meets the highest safety standards with UL safety certification No.1973.
§ Recycled materials are used extensively throughout the interior, including in the flooring, removable floor mats, WinnSleep® mattress system, and trimming around the window frames.
§ Cab seat coverings are made with renewable plant-based materials.
§ Acrylic countertops are made from biodegradable materials.
§ The proprietary Winnebago ConnectTM system allows users to easily monitor and control the vehicle’s electrical and energy management systems using a display inside the vehicle or an intuitive app.