New AI testing advances kidney stone treatments at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New artificial intelligence algorithms at the Mayo Clinic are allowing doctors to determine any possible underlying health issues causing the formation of a kidney stone.
Mayo Clinic is seeing a larger volume of kidney stone cases over the past few years.
The hospital is using the AI to test kidney stones after somebody passes the stone to determine what chemicals are making up the stone. The make-up of chemicals helps medical professionals decide if any underlying health conditions caused the disease and how to prevent another kidney stone episode.
The AI system produces faster and more accurate results and can take up to about 40% of the workload. The algorithms help doctors focus more on complex kidney stone cases.
AI could possibly be integrated into other fields of laboratory medicine.
"I think the power and benefits apply broadly to laboratory medicine and pathology. This is just the first of many things that is to come in this area that is going to improve the field of laboratory medicine and pathology," said Dr. Paul Jannetto.