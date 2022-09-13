New affordable housing units set to open this fall in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa. - A new affordable housing project is going into downtown Mason City with the help of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Construction crews are converting 3 commercial spaces above Simply Nourished into four residential apartments that will be available this fall.
Many of the old buildings downtown don't have upstairs access because they don't meet the new fire codes. The city is paying one third of the cost, up to $1 million, to install fire suppression systems to put apartments above the storefronts.
It's all part of a collaborative effort between state, federal, and local governments to provide funding for entrepreneurs and building owners to maintain their buildings.
“Those ARPA funds were put to good work after COVID to stimulate the economy and make sure we get going, and make sure we have housing for those who are looking for it. I understand that Mason City just built an apartment complex, and it's already full, so there is is a huge need for housing and this will help solve that,” says Sen. Liz Mathis, who is also running for congressional district 2.
“This stimulates growth, and we can see that the dollar that we put in at a state and federal level, grow exponentially for a place like Mason City,” Mathis adds.
These units are starting at $900 for a one bedroom. Income guidelines will fall between $47,000 for one person and $51,000 annually for two people.
Owners are hoping to have the first apartment available for rent within the next few weeks with the other three expected to be available by November 1st.