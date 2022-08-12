New activities director named at Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eric Laron has been named the new Activities Director and Assistant Principal at Lourdes High School.
"We are thrilled to have Mr. Larson join the faculty and staff at Lourdes High School as Activities Director and Assistant Principal. His coaching and teaching careers have shown that he has high expectations, is student-centered and he believes strongly in the mission and vision of the Rochester Catholic Schools. We look forward to continuing our strong tradition of excellence in all of our school activities with Mr. Larson as the lead," says Mary Spring, Principal of Lourdes High School.
Larson has been coach of the boy's basketball team at Lourdes for the last three years and will maintain that role.
“I am very excited about this new role I am stepping into,” says Larson. “As a member of the Catholic faith, being able to serve the students and community of Rochester Catholic Schools feels like a dream come true.”