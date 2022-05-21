New activities director hired for Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. - A new activities director has been named for the Austin public school district.
Katie Raso Carter is a graduate of Austin High School and competed in volleyball, basketball, and golf as a student. Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls in addition to a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning and a K-12 Principal license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Since 2001, she has worked in Physical Education in the South Washington County School district.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to move home and do the big work as the next Activities Director for Austin Public Schools,” says Carter. “With my background as an educator and leader in the specialist area of education, I know and understand the importance of extracurricular opportunities for all youth, PreK-12, and how it connects to what is learned in the classroom. Activities and athletics are learning in motion. Let's Go Pack!”
Carter will take over for Lisa Quednow, who recently took a leadership position with the Minnesota State High School League.
“Katie will be an incredible addition to our team,” says Dr. Joey Page, Austin Superintendent. “We know how critical activities are to our students’ education, and Ms. Carter’s experience and her history in the Austin community will be tremendous assets as she leads, supervises, and oversees the activities program here at Austin Public Schools.”