Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm To Bring Snow Tuesday Night...

.A band of snow is expected to develop eastward out of southern
and central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, spreading into western
Wisconsin that evening. Snow continues through the overnight,
diminishing Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will be
possible with the potential for locally higher amounts.

This will be round 1 of a complex winter storm system. Wind on
Wednesday could blow around some of the freshly fallen snow. Come
Wednesday night snow returns in the north with a wintry mix more
likely across the south. This transitions to all snow on Thursday.
Several more inches of snow are expected with the potential for
some icing for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
Winds will continue to blow, pushing some of that snow around.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times.

With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with
uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry
mix areas lie, expect refinements to the forecast over the next
few days.


...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

New $25,000 reward offered in Jodi's case

KIMT NEWS 3 - A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the remains of KIMT News 3 Jodi Huisentruit. She disappeared early the morning of June 27, 1995 on her way to work in Mason City.

The reward offer is being made by licensed private investigator Steve Ridge as a private citizen.

Ridge says the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe.

“I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said. “This reward does not require an arrest or conviction - but simply the recovery of Jodi’s remains,” Ridge added.

Ridge has been actively investigating the case going on three years, since leaving his former media consulting firm which provided on-air coaching for Huisentruit early in her career.

“I am now extremely confident that multiple people know what happened to Jodi.  Eventually, someone may decide to talk,” Ridge said.  “We hope to encourage that possibility,” Ridge concluded.

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

