New $25,000 reward offered in Jodi's case

KIMT NEWS 3 - A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the remains of KIMT News 3 Jodi Huisentruit. She disappeared early the morning of June 27, 1995 on her way to work in Mason City.
The reward offer is being made by licensed private investigator Steve Ridge as a private citizen.
Ridge says the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe.
“I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said. “This reward does not require an arrest or conviction - but simply the recovery of Jodi’s remains,” Ridge added.
Ridge has been actively investigating the case going on three years, since leaving his former media consulting firm which provided on-air coaching for Huisentruit early in her career.
“I am now extremely confident that multiple people know what happened to Jodi. Eventually, someone may decide to talk,” Ridge said. “We hope to encourage that possibility,” Ridge concluded.
Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.