NerdinOut getting ready for holiday shopping season

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A pop culture store is getting ready for their holiday customers. NerdinOut is making sure their shelves are fully stocked and their employees know about the store's deals. They see about a 20% uptick in sales around this time of year. There's normally a lot of parents coming in to buy gift vouchers for their kids, who then can use the vouchers to buy the toys they want. Collectors usually grab the statues they've been eyeing. NerdinOut Owner Brad Vigesaa said this is one of his favorite times of the year.
“I love the holidays. That little extra boost of people coming in the store is what drives me. I love our customers, so for me it’s staying busy. It’s helping people find what they’re looking for, or for those kids when they come in, they have a huge smile on their face because they’re getting what they want. That is what I love," Vigesaa said.
The store will be open on Black Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.