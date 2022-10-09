NerdinOut Con 4 wraps up this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn.-NerdinOut Con 4 wrapped up this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center. This convention is similar to Comic-Con. It gave people the chance to interact with different items and creators connected to nerd culture.
"“It’s events where you got vendors and cosplay and, you know, people that are all…we like to say nerds, you know, that definitely big nerds-we-the collectors and people that are into comics and different-everything. You can-you can love-anything that you love is kind of what we're bringing in and saying you’re nerding out on," Event Volunteer Ashley Quandt said.
"I’m here at NerdinOut Con because I love getting to meet the fans. I love getting to interact with the audience and hearing what it is that people get out of the stories, what it is they take away," Actress Emily Swallow said.
“I love this sort of stuff. I love being out with people. I love interacting, talking about the things that I love, what other people love, finding new interests, finding new hobbies and passions and collections, and I feel like that’s why most people come down and hang out and enjoy the event so much is because we’re all super passionate about different things but we can come together collectively because of those passions," Quandt said.
“I always get to learn something new about the characters that I play. I’m always learning something new about-especially the Star Wars universe. I think that I know and then I learn how much I don’t know, and I learn theories that fans have about insights into my character. I get to learn theories that they have about where the character might be going, where the stories might be going. It’s fascinating to me," Swallow said.
“I’ve made friends with people and I’ve gained, you know, so many good people into my life," Quandt said.
NerdinOut Con 5 hopes to come back to the Mayo Civic Center around fall of next year.