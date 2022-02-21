Nelson leads group calling for Minnesota to join interstate nursing compact

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester Republican Carla Nelson was joined Monday by a group of other state lawmakers and health care professions to push for Minnesota to join the interstate Nursing Licensure Compact.
Minnesota Senate File 2302 would make the state a member of the NLC, a national agreement that allows nurses in participating states to obtain one license that is valid across all member states. Supporters say a coalition of 60 organizations representing nurses, providers, telehealth supporters, and military family advocates supports Minnesota joining the NLC and a 2022 survey by the Minnesota Board of Nursing shows nurses favor Minnesota’s joining the compact by a ratio of nearly 10 to 1.
“Hospitals and health care facilities across the state are struggling with severe staffing shortages, and patients are the ones bearing the brunt,” says State Senator Nelson. “Everyone is doing their best, but red tape slows the process down considerably. By joining the Nurse Licensure Compact, Minnesota can cut through the bureaucracy and get more high-quality nurses on the job faster, so they can keep providing high-quality care to our loved ones.”
The NLC has been operational for more than 18 years and currently covers 39 states.
“Joining the compact is also important for patients,” says Dennis Stacy, M.A.N., R.N., Mayo Clinic. “Our patients live across state lines, travel south for the winter, or—for military families—must move wherever duty calls. They should still be able to work with their care teams without forcing Minnesota nurses to hold licenses in dozens of states."
