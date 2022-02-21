 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later
Today into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and
then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight
and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition
to snow north overnight and into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected initially, transitioning to
snow late tonight into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
North winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. Highest snowfall
rates are expected Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing snow and
lowering visibility Tuesday due to stronger north winds. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute
and linger into much of the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Nelson leads group calling for Minnesota to join interstate nursing compact

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester Republican Carla Nelson was joined Monday by a group of other state lawmakers and health care professions to push for Minnesota to join the interstate Nursing Licensure Compact.

Minnesota Senate File 2302 would make the state a member of the NLC, a national agreement that allows nurses in participating states to obtain one license that is valid across all member states.  Supporters say a coalition of 60 organizations representing nurses, providers, telehealth supporters, and military family advocates supports Minnesota joining the NLC and a 2022 survey by the Minnesota Board of Nursing shows nurses favor Minnesota’s joining the compact by a ratio of nearly 10 to 1.  

“Hospitals and health care facilities across the state are struggling with severe staffing shortages, and patients are the ones bearing the brunt,” says State Senator Nelson.  “Everyone is doing their best, but red tape slows the process down considerably. By joining the Nurse Licensure Compact, Minnesota can cut through the bureaucracy and get more high-quality nurses on the job faster, so they can keep providing high-quality care to our loved ones.”

The NLC has been operational for more than 18 years and currently covers 39 states.

“Joining the compact is also important for patients,” says Dennis Stacy, M.A.N., R.N., Mayo Clinic.  “Our patients live across state lines, travel south for the winter, or—for military families—must move wherever duty calls. They should still be able to work with their care teams without forcing Minnesota nurses to hold licenses in dozens of states." 

To view Monday’s press conference, click here.

Nurse Compact Map
Nelson Nurse 3 Feb 21 2022

Tags

Recommended for you