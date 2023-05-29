Neighbor reflects on burned down Mystic Lanes building built by his Grandfather

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Tom Stalker lives right next to the former the Mystic Lanes bowling alley building, which his Grandfather and brothers built in 1951.
A fire late Sunday night destroyed the Mystic Lanes, leaving the building in shambles filled of debris.
Stalker's family has lived next to the bowling alley for many years. His family ran the bowling alley for almost 25 years.
"Every time I see it, I think of my Grandfather. If I spend time inside, I thought of my grandfather. It was a convenience for me. I ate down here a lot. I would come down every once in a while and just hang out and its just one of those things," said Stalker.
Stalker helped the next day after the fire by putting up fencing around the area to support the current owner and keep community members out of the devastation.