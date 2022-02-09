Nebraska driver pleads not guilty to drug, gun charges in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man stopped for speeding is pleading not guilty to gun and drug charges.
Damon Patrick Thernka, 51 of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested on December 31, 2021. Law enforcement says he was stopped for speeding in a commercial vehicle on Highway 18 in Cerro Gordo County and a green vial was found with paper receipts for his travel. Thernka allegedly admitted the vial contained methamphetamine.
Court documents state a firearm was found in Thernka’s vehicle, which he allegedly said was a gift from his brother.
Thernka has pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of meth. His trial is scheduled to start on April 19.