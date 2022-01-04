Nearly 500 people were killed on Minnesota roads in 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 497 people lost their lives in crashes on Minnesota roads in 2021.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety says that’s the highest death total for the state since there were 510 traffic deaths in 207. Officials say Minnesota has averaged 378 traffic fatalities annually from 2016 to 2020.
“I’m saddened knowing how many families lost a loved one in a traffic crash in 2021,” says Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “With sadness, there is also anger. Anger that so many motorists are taking the privilege of driving for granted. Some drivers are deliberately exceeding the speed limit, failing to put down the phone, refusing to buckle up, and making the poor choice of driving impaired. Until every motorist takes responsibility for their own actions, we’ll continue to see the carnage on our roads. Let’s make sure 2022 isn’t as heartbreaking for Minnesotans.”
The 497 Traffic Fatalities Include:
- 67 motorcyclists compared with 64 in 2020 and 44 in 2019.
- 58 pedestrians compared with 45 in 2020 and 50 in 2019.
- Nine bicyclists compared with 10 reported in 2020 and 10 in 2019.
Minnesota had its first traffic death of 2022 on New Year’s Day when an unbelted 51-year-old driver was killed in Goodhue County.
The Department of Public Safety says 2021 figures also show:
- 162 speed-related deaths were a 33 percent increase from 2020
- Speed was a factor in 33 percent of all traffic fatalities in 2021 compared with 26 percent over the five years of 2016-20.
- 109 unbelted fatalities in 2021 were 4 percent higher than 2020 (105 in 2020), and 49 percent higher than 2019 (73 in 2019).
In addition, preliminary information released Tuesday also shows 2021 in Minnesota had:
- 124 alcohol-related deaths compared with 135 in 2020 and 114 in 2019.
- 24 distracted-related deaths compared with 32 in 2020 and 34 in 2019.
- 109 unbelted motorist deaths compared with 105 in 2020 and 73 in 2019.