Nearly 300 ash trees slated for removal in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city will soon begin marking trees for removal due to the emerald ash borer.
Albert Lea Tree Service has taken the contract to remove ash trees classified as substandard. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect species that feeds on ash trees to the point that the trees become desiccated, brittle and hazardous due to the risk of toppling over.
Albert Lea Tree Service will be marking the trees by cutting a circle into the trunks.
The Albert Lea Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan calls for treating 830 high-quality ash trees with an insecticide and removing and replacing 270 low-quality trees with a diverse mix of tree species, including birch, honey-locust, hackberry, ginkgo, buckeye, linden, ironwood, and disease-resistant elm trees.