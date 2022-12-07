 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Nearly 300 ash trees slated for removal in Albert Lea

Ash tree removal

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city will soon begin marking trees for removal due to the emerald ash borer.

Albert Lea Tree Service has taken the contract to remove ash trees classified as substandard. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect species that feeds on ash trees to the point that the trees become desiccated, brittle and hazardous due to the risk of toppling over.

Albert Lea Tree Service will be marking the trees by cutting a circle into the trunks.

The Albert Lea Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan calls for treating 830 high-quality ash trees with an insecticide and removing and replacing 270 low-quality trees with a diverse mix of tree species, including birch, honey-locust, hackberry, ginkgo, buckeye, linden, ironwood, and disease-resistant elm trees.

