Nearly $200,000 going to water quality projects in Charles City and Decorah

DES MOINES, Iowa – Projects in Charles City and Decorah will receive funding from the state’s Water Quality Initiative.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says 17 urban water quality projects will receive financial and technical assistance in managing stormwater and reducing precipitation runoff.
“These projects will help show the conservation progress we can make when rural and urban citizens and public and private partners work together,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “They are a good example of how Iowa’s cities and communities can make a meaningful impact on water quality for their residents and neighbors downstream, while providing a blueprint for others to follow.”
Among the projects sharing in over $2 million in state aid:
Garden Corridor Edible Arboretum Urban Conservation Demonstration Project, Charles City - $100,000
In the second phase of the Edible Arboretum development, part of a larger “Garden Corridor” area, Charles City is adding several water quality improvement practices in the city. Charles City will add a bioretention cell, interior walking paths with grassed pavers, gravel pavers, permeable pavers, rain gardens, and native plants to demonstrate infiltration-based stormwater quality management practices that can be replicated in residential and commercial properties.
Greenbelt Storm Water Improvement and Demonstration Project, Decorah - $96,000
The City of Decorah is implementing strategically located urban stormwater conservation practices to improve water quality in the city by infiltrating runoff from existing industrial and new development sites. A proposed constructed wetland located upstream of the City, within Winneshiek County Conservation Board’s Dry Run Greenbelt area, will help capture runoff from an adjacent industrial area and serve as a major destination point for a planned recreational Dry Run Trail. Additionally, Sunflower Child Development and Discovery Center in Decorah will implement a bio-retention system in the southwest corner of the property filtering and treating runoff before it is released to waters downstream. Thirty-five acres of native landscaping will also be implemented along the Upper Iowa River in Decorah as a form of floodplain management to reduce bank erosion while providing increased infiltration.
To receive state funding, the urban water quality projects must include outreach and education components and local partners to support the project.