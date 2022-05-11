 Skip to main content
Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday Afternoon

Record Highs Likely

After some thunderstorms Wednesday morning, a warm front lifted through the area bringing in a warm and rather humid environment. Temperatures have soared into the 80s and 90s, and some locations could set record highs. The current record high for May 11 in Rochester is 89° set in 1911 and the record high for Mason City is 88 set in 1958.

