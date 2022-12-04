"Nature Art Show & Sale" at Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Ten local artists showcased their work at the Quarry Hill Nature Center today. The 19th annual "Nature Art Show & Sale" featured a variety of different types of artwork. Attendees could even speak to the actual artists and learn about how nature inspired their work. A portion of the sales will be donated to help support the Quarry Hill Nature Center. Sandy Hokanson, one of the event organizers, said she likes connecting with fellow artists.
“When we get ten different artists together, we can look at their work, we get inspired by what they’re doing, we see the new things that they’ve done this-this year, and it just energizes the whole group," Hokanson said.
If you missed it this year, don't worry. The plan is to bring back the "Nature Art Show & Sale" next year on the first weekend in December.