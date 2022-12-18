Nativity scene collection in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.-A husband and wife showed off their massive collection of nativity scenes today. Over nine hundred nativity scenes are part of the collection. There are a bunch of different types made out of things like Sillybandz, painted-on eggshells and PLAYMOBIL toys. Helen Holder, one of the co-owners of The Nativity House, has been collecting since 1968.
“It’s fun to share all the f-all of my collection with the people, and I enjoy hearing their stories, and lots of memories are brought back because they see something that they had when they were children," Holder said.
If you want to check it out, The Nativity House will be open, by appointment, through January 15th. The fee is a $1 donation to The Salvation Army.