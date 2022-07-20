Nationwide housing trends trickling down to the Med CIty's market

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new June report from the National Association of Realtors said housing sales dipped 5.4% from May to June, as the price of homes continue to climb nationwide.
In Rochester, the nationwide trend has trickled down to the city's housing market.
Data from Rochester's Southeast Minnesota Realtors (SEMR) shows house sales have decreased by 8.2% in a year span.
Eric Brownlow is the CEO of SEMR and said the recent nationwide dip happened due to a shift in interest rates.
"We see there every time there is a significant shift in interest rates, whether that is interest rates going up or quite frankly even if that shift of interest rates is falling. The public has to have time to adjust," Brownlow said.
When it comes to housing prices though, Brownlow said a different source is the reason for rising cost of homes: supply.
Brownlow said demand has far exceeded supply and points to the number of building permits issued by the City of Rochester, as well as the ability of builders to keep up with demand.
"Even though we do have that build up home buying demand, the builders have still not recovered. We are still not building enough homes to keep up with the increase in population of not only Rochester and Olmsted County but all of southeastern Minnesota," Brownlow said.
Building permit data from the City of Rochester shows the number of single family home permits have drastically decreased since 2000, even as Rochester has continued to grow.
In 2002, 946 permits were issued, while in 2019, only 289 were given out.
Brownlow said fewer new build permits has resulted in a housing market with a home median sale price of $329,000 dollars, a 14.2% increase from last year.
However, Brownlow said the state of the housing market in southern Minnesota is different in each locality.
In Austin, the median sales price is $160,700 dollars, while the median sales price in Albert Lea is $141,000 dollars, according to SEMR.
The former increasing by 13.1% and the latter by 2.5%.
When looking at closed sales, Albert Lea is up 22.8%, while Austin is down 3%.
Despite the state of the current housing market, Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said there are programs available at the county and state level for people looking to buy a house.
"Our growing affordable neighborhood program or the GAIN program and that is a $10,000 dollar down payment assistance for anyone who buys a newly constructed home valued less than $300,000 dollars," Dunn said. "They have some first time home buyer programs and then they also have some down payment assistance programs in general that can get you anywhere between 10 and sometimes upwards of $15,000 dollars of down payment assistance."
Some lenders, though, may not participate with the states' and county's programs, Dunn said.
"We find that a lot of times potential home buyers are not even aware of these opportunities because the lender that they working with does not participate," Dunn said.
In the meantime, Brownlow said people looking to buy a house should weigh what they can afford with what they want.