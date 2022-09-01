Nationwide fitness challenge returns

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayor Norton is getting many seniors up and moving. On Thursday they joined her for the Fall Fit City challenge. It kicked off in Rochester to help get people in the Med City more active.
This is the third year Mayor Norton has been participating in the challenge.
The mayor is asking Med City residents to exercise and track their minutes of exercise for the next six weeks.
Mayor Norton says one of the big goals is to prevent heart attacks and strokes and exercise and eating a healthy plant based diet is being stressed.
The "Move with the Mayor" part of this push started at 125 Live. Residents there are once again joining the mayor in fitness challenges.
Forty five other cities nationwide are also part of this.
"I think we can all live happier, healthier lives if we exercise and eat right and I would love to have them track their minutes with me for the next six weeks so we can move up from eighth place which is where we were in the spring," says Mayor Norton.
Rochester finished 19th last fall in the challenge. The Fall Fit Challenge runs until October 15. Anyone interested in participating in it can click here