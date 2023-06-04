US Postal Service releases national dog bite rankings

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find; additional information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-; health.