US Postal Service fulfills top Biden climate goal with deployment of 66,000 electric delivery trucks

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday
and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

US Postal Service fulfills top Biden climate goal with deployment of 66,000 electric delivery trucks

  • 0
US Postal Service fulfills top Biden climate goal with deployment of 66,000 electric delivery trucks

The US Postal Service on December 20 announced its intention to deploy at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks by 2028, satisfying a key goal for the Biden administration's climate agenda.

 USPS

The US Postal Service on Tuesday announced its intention to deploy at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks by 2028, satisfying a key goal for the Biden administration's climate agenda.

The shift toward electric vehicles, which follows pressure from environmental groups and a funding boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, will see the agency purchase at least 60,000 "Next Generation Delivery Vehicles," of which at least 45,000 will be electric.

By 2026, the US Postal Service plans to purchase zero-emissions delivery trucks almost exclusively.

The investment is expected to total $9.6 billion, including $3 billion in funding from Inflation Reduction Act funds, the agency said in a statement. The electric vehicle fleet will be among the largest in the nation.

The announcement marks a considerable shift from the Postal Service's initial plans, originally confirmed in February, to replace the vast majority of its aging vehicle fleet with gas-powered trucks. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said at the time that USPS needed to balance its commitment to an electric fleet with "our dire financial condition."

But after criticism from the White House, the Environmental Protection Agency and US legislators, the agency announced this summer that at least 40% of its new delivery vehicles will be electric.

DeJoy on Tuesday credited funding from the Inflation Reduction Act in helping the agency revise its plans again and move toward a majority electric delivery fleet.

"The $3 billion provided by Congress has significantly reduced the risk associated with accelerating the implementation of a nationwide infrastructure necessary to electrify our delivery fleet," DeJoy said in a statement.

"While most of the electric vehicle funding will continue to come from Postal Service revenues, we are grateful for the confidence that Congress and the administration have placed in us to build and acquire what has the potential to become the largest electric vehicle fleet in the nation," he added.

The Postal Service's new electric vehicle from Oshkosh Defense includes many safety features that aren't present in many of its current vehicles, including airbags. It will have more cargo space, which will come in handy as the Postal Service delivers more packages. The roof of the vehicle is tall enough to allow a mail carrier to stand in the back.

"Moving packages from point A to point B in a way that's cleaner, more cost-effective, and accelerating toward an electric vehicle future stamped 'Made in America," said the president's national climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, in a statement.

"This is the Biden climate strategy on wheels, and the U.S. Postal Service delivering for the American people."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you