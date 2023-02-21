US military investigating leak of emails from Pentagon server

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

US military investigating leak of emails from Pentagon server

US military investigating leak of emails from Pentagon server

The US military is investigating a leak of unclassified email data from the Pentagon server.

 Staff/AFP/Getty Images

The US military's Special Operations Command says it is investigating a report from a cybersecurity researcher that the command was leaking a trove of unclassified email data on the internet.

On Monday, the command "initiated an investigation into information we were provided about a potential issue with the command's Cloud service," Special Operations Command (SOCOM) spokesperson Ken McGraw said in an email to CNN on Tuesday.

"The only other information we can confirm at this point is no one has hacked US Special Operations Command's information systems," McGraw said.

TechCrunch first reported on the data leak, which was discovered by independent cybersecurity researcher Anurag Sen.

Samples of the data Sen shared with CNN dated back years and included standard information about US military contracts and requests by Department of Defense employees to have their paperwork processed.

Anyone who knew the IP address of the server could access the data without a password until the server was secured on Monday, Sen said.

The data exposure is an example of how powerful organizations can unwittingly expose potentially sensitive internal data by not configuring their computer servers properly.

It is not uncommon for large organizations to inadvertently expose internal data to the internet, but the fact that this is a Department of Defense email server will give US officials cause for concern. It is unclear if any malicious outsider accessed the exposed SOCOM data. CNN has requested comment from the command.

Special Operations Command is an elite Pentagon command responsible for counterterrorism and hostage rescue missions around the globe.

The leaked Department of Defense email data spanned three terabytes (the equivalent of dozens of standard smartphones' storage), most of it belonging to SOCOM, according to Sen, who said he found the leak on February 8.

