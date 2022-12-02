 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

Friday's closely watched jobs report is expected to show a slowdown in November, with just 200,000 positions added, according to economists polled by Refinitiv.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs snapshot from the Labor Department, released Friday morning.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the pace of hiring to slow to a gain of only 200,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.7%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

