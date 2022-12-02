US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.
The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs snapshot from the Labor Department, released Friday morning.
Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the pace of hiring to slow to a gain of only 200,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.7%.
This story is developing and will be updated.
