Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, here on April April 21, will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson for his political team tells CNN.

The announcement, which was first reported by NBC News, will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces, where the platform’s users can participate in audio conversations, and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

CNN has reached out to Musk for comment. The tech titan publicly confirmed the conversation at a Wall Street Journal event Tuesday.

“I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has quite an announcement to make. And it will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media and with real-time questions and answers, unscripted,” Musk said, adding that he was not planning to endorse a candidate “at this time.”

Sacks is a major political donor and DeSantis booster. In 2021, he contributed just over $70,000 to the governor’s political committee.

As CNN previously reported, the DeSantis team is planning an aggressive schedule and unconventional approach to a presidential campaign. The team is plotting an unpredictable, relentless blitz of the political map designed to quickly get him in front of thousands of primary voters, stir the pot and invite contrasts between the 44-year-old governor and the campaigns of his older rivals – former President Donald Trump, the current GOP front-runner, and President Joe Biden – according to people familiar with the planning.

DeSantis is expected to file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission this week, a Republican familiar with the matter told CNN, with a formal announcement planned for next week in his Florida hometown of Dunedin.

This story has been updated with additional details.

