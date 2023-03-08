 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area. Snow
will overspread much of the area this afternoon, continuing
through the evening, before tapering off late overnight. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with some locally
higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible this afternoon
and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central
Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing.
Considering altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous to dangerous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen here in Washington, DC, on March 7 has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

No additional details were provided.

The fall happened at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The 81-year-old is the Senate's longest-serving GOP leader, known for helping the party achieve key Republican priorities, including stocking the Supreme Court with conservative justices, passing Trump-era tax cuts and frequently thwarting Democrats' legislative agenda.

McConnell fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

His hospitalization this week comes as the Senate is narrowly divided, with Democrats controlling the chamber by a 51-49 margin.

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Dianne Feinstein of California have also been hospitalized in recent weeks, with Fetterman seeking treatment for depression and Feinstein for shingles.

Feinstein tweeted on Tuesday that she is recovering at home.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

