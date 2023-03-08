Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area. Snow will overspread much of the area this afternoon, continuing through the evening, before tapering off late overnight. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with some locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible this afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing visibilities and quick accumulations with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if necessary. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous to dangerous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&