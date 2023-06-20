Judge sets initial date for Trump federal trial in August, though timing could change

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Judge sets initial date for Trump federal trial in August, though timing could change

An initial date for the criminal trial of Donald Trump in regard to allegedly mishandled classified documents is set for mid-August.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

(CNN) — District Judge Aileen Cannon has set an initial date for the criminal trial of Donald Trump in regard to allegedly mishandled classified documents to begin in mid-August, but the date very well could change.

In a written order, Cannon notes the parties could ask to push back the trial date because of the complexities of the case and issues related to classified information, both of which might draw out the timeline to trial.

The initial trial date puts the case on a speedy track, with arguments for the parameters of the jury trial being made by the end of July.

Cannon also says proceedings in the case will take place in Fort Pierce, Florida. According to Tuesday’s order, “modifications” could be made “as necessary as this matter proceeds.”

In the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta are charged, a trial date is set by the federal district judge as a placeholder initially.

That date can change drastically, because once it is ordered by the judge, parties usually consult the judge’s chambers and discuss their plans and concerns on timing and set additional dates for follow-up hearings, according to Miami-based lawyers.

Trump has pleaded not guilty, and Nauta is set to be arraigned next week.

The-CNN-Wire

