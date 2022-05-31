Home prices rose by more than 20% year-over-year in March

US home prices continued to surge higher in March, as buyers raced to lock in homes before the average mortgage rate hit 5%.
Home prices rose 20.6% in March from the year before, an even higher rate than the 20% growth seen in February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. It was the highest year-over-year price change in more than 35 years of data.
Olmsted County Director of Property, Records and Licensing, Mary Blair-Hoeft, says the county is in a good housing market position.
While sales are high, people are willing to pay more, creating higher valued homes.
She says housing values have increased approximately 20%overall.
Hoeft says with interest rates going up, it might slow some of the sales, changing the values. “Unfortunately, people don't always like to see that on their tax statement. But the value on the tax statement is supposed to reflect what you would pay or sell your home for, so it's keeping up with the market,” she explains.
Blair-Hoeft adds people might also be willing to pay more for houses because of a shortage of houses for sale. If that continues and people aren't willing to pay, home values will plunge.
“Personally, I look at homes as an investment. That's why people purchase homes, their whole goal is that when they go to sell it's worth more money than they paid for it. So, it's a great improvement on your investment.”
She says an increase in Olmsted County's population and not keeping up with the number of homes, also plays into the rising house prices.
Sun Belt cities again saw the biggest price increases among the 20 US cities tracked by the index. But for the first time in nearly three years, the city with the most rapid growth in housing prices was not Phoenix.
Prices in Tampa, Florida, were up the most, rising 34.8% from the year before; Phoenix was up 32.4% from a year ago and Miami saw a 32% increase. Seventeen of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending March 2022 versus the year ending February 2022.
Prices were strongest in the South and Southeast, but every region continued to show big gains.
With mortgage rates rising and the Federal Reserve ratcheting up interest rates, the anticipated deceleration in the housing market did not arrive in March, said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
"The macroeconomic environment may not support extraordinary home price growth for much longer," said Lazzara. "Although one can safely predict that price gains will begin to decelerate, the timing of the deceleration is a more difficult call."
