Funeral home operators sentenced after illegally selling body parts

Weather Alert

...Light snow continues over north central Iowa... Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from west to east tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts along the Iowa/Minnesota border. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&