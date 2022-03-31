Bipartisan push to boost U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing aims to ease consumer prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Republicans and Democrats are coming together on Capitol Hill to craft a bill they say will lower prices on everyday goods, and make America less reliant on other nations.
The Bipartisan Innovation Act looks to invest over $52 billion into semiconductor research and manufacturing. These electronic circuits are essential to a variety of products, including cars, computers, and appliances.
While the United States was once a leader in production of semi chips, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves says today the country only makes about 12% of them worldwide, none of which are the most advanced available.
"That means that when you have things like a pandemic, and you have massive supply chain issues across the globe, it means that we're reliant on other countries, and when other countries aren't producing or there are shortages, it means that we can't have the chips that we need to build equipment, and for everyday life," Graves told KIMT.
The deputy secretary of commerce believes producing more semi chips would ease inflation, create jobs, reduce car prices, and help farmers get the equipment they need.
"Anyone who has been to a farm, or worked around a farm today, knows that every bit of equipment is going to have a microchip in it. It's not like decades ago when your tractor was something you could run, and then fix all by yourself." Graves continued, "today these are high technology equipment, and so they require semiconductors, and that's having a direct impact as well on our ability to produce the foodstuffs that consumers across the U.S. and around the globe are going to need."
While lawmakers are still resolving their differences, the U.S. Senate passed its version of the bill in a 68-28 vote Monday, which contains a number of other provisions related to strengthening supply chains and scientific research. Deputy Secretary Graves expects a final version of the Bipartisan Innovation Act will arrive on President Biden's desk in a matter of weeks.
"We expect that when the House and the Senate finish their work, and get the legislation to the President's desk for signature, it'll give us the ability to invest in building new fabrication facilities, the foundries that produce these microchips, all across the United States," said Graves.