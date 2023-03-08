Biden to propose cutting the deficits by nearly $3 trillion

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is still expected to track through the region bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation from Thursday into Thursday night. Snow will move into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Thursday morning and during the late morning and early afternoon of Thursday elsewhere. Hourly snow rates will be up to an inch per hour from late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up by early Friday morning. Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls. Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&