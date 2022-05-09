Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN MARSHALL STORY TAMA IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BOONE, CEDAR FALLS, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, ELDORA, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, IOWA FALLS, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, PARKERSBURG, REINBECK, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 30% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 70% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 30