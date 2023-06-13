 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

22 US service members injured after ‘helicopter mishap’ in northeastern Syria

Twenty-two US service members have been injured after a “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria.

(CNN) — Twenty-two US service members have been injured to “various degrees” after a “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria, according to a statement released by US Central Command on Monday.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported,” the statement said.

The service members are receiving treatment for injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

In April, the US Army grounded all Army aviators not involved in critical missions following two helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead. The safety stand down came after a mid-air collision of two AH-64 Apache helicopters near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, that killed three soldiers and wounded another. Two of the soldiers died at the scene and the third died while being transported to a hospital, according to a release from the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division.

The US has approximately 900 troops in Syria as part of the ongoing mission to defeat ISIS.

