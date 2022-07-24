National Weather Service confirms tornado in Houston County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Paradise Valley, MN during yesterdays storms. This was announced following a damage survey conducted by the office. Here is what we know so far.
Location: Paradise Valley, MN (Houston County)
Rating: EF 0
Wind Speed: 81 MPH
Distance Traveled: 4.45 miles
Width: 40 yards
The weak tornado traveled mainly along Paradise Dr. between 3:01 PM and 3:06 PM CDT. It was reported that at least one barn was damaged in addition to patches of trees and crops.
The NWS states that changes to the track of the tornado may be adjusted upon any additional information.