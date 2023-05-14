National scholarship going to NIACC student

LANSDOWNE, Virginia – A North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) student is one of just 60 students in the country to receive the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
Becoming a Cooke Scholar will help Oscar Madong complete his undergraduate educations with as little debt as possible. The scholarship can provide Madong with as much as $55,000 a year to complete a bachelor’s degree.
NIACC says Madong, from Lake Mills, is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the National Society of Leadership and Success, Student Government, Collegiate Entrepreneur’s Organization Club, and a student peer tutor in the NIACC Student Learning Center. He reportedly plans to transfer to Iowa State University and pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.
“There are so many bright and persistent community college students in our nation who we know will thrive at four-year institutions if they can find a way to transfer without being weighed down by a heavy financial burden,” says Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We are excited to welcome yet another cohort of Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholars to our community after learning about them through their applications and seeing their unbound potential.”
This year, more than 1,700 students from 448 community colleges applied to receive the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The Foundation evaluated each submission based on students’ academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, and leadership.