"National Prescription Drug Take Back Day" in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Mayo Clinic and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office partnered up to hold a community drop-off event to collect unused or expired medications. Anyone was able to anonymously drop off medications at Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building. They'd drive by and hand off their medications to volunteers who'd then sort them. They'll be disposed of on Monday. Captain Tim Parkin of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said they want to keep the community as safe as possible.
“If given or put in the wrong hands, somebody can inadvertently try to do the right thing of giving someone a medication that’s not prescribed to them, and if it’s-if it’s given to that person, they can become sick or something else," Captain Parkin said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time Mayo Clinic has been able to hold this event since 2019.