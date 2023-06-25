OWATONNA, Minn.-Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio Club is participating in the national amateur radio "Field Day" event by getting together at McKinley Elementary School. They set up antennas there to help themselves make contact with other amateur radio operators located across North America. Club members are trying to reach at least one person in a bunch of different locations.
“It may be somebody from two states over. It may be somebody from New York or California, or it may be somebody from another part of the world. You have no idea. It’s just whatever you hear, so it…just keeps it very interesting," Mike Conrad, the club's "Field Day" coordinator, said.
The club will end their participation in this year's event at 1:00 p.m. on June 25th.