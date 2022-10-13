National ACT scores are the lowest in decades

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The national average ACT college admissions test scores have reached a 30-year low for students meeting benchmarks.
Standardized tests like the ACT and SAT are used by universities and other post-secondary institutions to determine the future success of its prospective students.
However, factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a shift to online and hybrid learning that seems to be here to stay, and colleges changing admissions requirements seem to be making a large impact.
"We are seeing students who are more behind and needing support," said Rochester Sylvan Learning Center Director Jennifer Blissenbach.
After spending much time out of the classroom, it's clear that there are some changes that need to be made to accommodate the current learning climate.
"These high school students now have been through a year of distanced learning, so some of that is catching up to what the ACT is looking for with those benchmarks," Blissenbach said.
Regardless, the recent data may be a sign to universities that it's time to make some changes.
"Many schools are no longer requiring admissions tests like the ACT," Blissenbach said.
Higher education institutions appear to be considering alternatives in how to weigh a student's future success aside from tests that measure skills based on a score achieved in a specific timespan.