National 9/11 memorial run coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A national effort to remember the heroes of the 9/11 terror attack on America is coming to Mower County.
The Hormel Foods Military Veterans Engagement Team is partnering with Travis Manion Foundation to host the 17th annual running of the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K. The 3.1-mile race will take place for the first time in Austin on September 9.
“We’re excited to be hosting and bringing this event to Austin for the first time ever,” says Christopher Lea, production manager at the Austin Plant of Hormel Foods and a military veteran. “Holding this event in honor of Sept. 11th provides us with the opportunity as a community to gather, reflect and remember.”
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in April 2007 as he protected his battalion. Before his final deployment, Manion visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company, a group known for losing almost all its men on 9/11. The 9/11 Heroes Run honors his promise to never forget the heroes of that day.
The event will take place at the SPAM Museum in Austin with food trucks offering breakfast items before and after the race, as well as guest speakers and festivities for the entire family.
For more information or to participate in the run, go to travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2023-austin-mn and use the code HORMEL15 to save $5 on the registration fee.