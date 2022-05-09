 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Nashua man sentenced for stolen SUV in Floyd County

  • 0
Timothy Birmingham

Timothy Birmingham

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A stolen SUV means jail time for a Nashua man.

Timothy John Birmingham, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense.  He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, three to five years of supervised probation, and a $430 fine.  Birmingham must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Birmingham was stopped on Highway 218 near the Floyd/Mitchell County line just after midnight on February 8.  The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the license plate on Birmingham’s vehicle was the same as an SUV stolen in Cedar Falls.  A Mitchell County K9 dog then indicated drugs were in Birmingham’s vehicle and a search found several gas pipes with meth residue and a scale.