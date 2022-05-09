Nashua man sentenced for stolen SUV in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A stolen SUV means jail time for a Nashua man.
Timothy John Birmingham, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, three to five years of supervised probation, and a $430 fine. Birmingham must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Birmingham was stopped on Highway 218 near the Floyd/Mitchell County line just after midnight on February 8. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the license plate on Birmingham’s vehicle was the same as an SUV stolen in Cedar Falls. A Mitchell County K9 dog then indicated drugs were in Birmingham’s vehicle and a search found several gas pipes with meth residue and a scale.