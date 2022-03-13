Nashua man pleads not guilty over stolen vehicle and meth in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nashua man is pleading not guilty in Floyd County over an SUV stolen in Black Hawk County.
Timothy John Birmingham, 39, is now scheduled to stand trial starting April 26 on charges of first-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while barred.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says Birmingham was pulled over on Highway 218 near the Floyd/Mitchell County border just after midnight on February 8. Court documents state Birmingham’s license plate was the same as an SUV stolen in Cedar Falls.
Investigators called in a Mitchell County K9 dog and it indicated drugs were in Birmingham’s vehicle. Court documents state a search found several glass pipes with meth residue and a scale.