NASA Launches Artemis 1 on a mission to the moon

Early on Wednesday November 16, the Artemis I rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This marks the beginning of NASA's Artemis program and it will be the first integrated test of their deep space exploration system, which includes the Orion spacecraft, the space launch system rocket and the ground systems located there at Kennedy space center.
As the rocket leaves the Earth's atmosphere, it will be on a mission to the moon and will spend approximately 6 days in orbit to collect data and allow mission control to assess the performance of the Orion spacecraft. In total, the mission will last close to 39 days and the spacecraft will have traveled nearly 1.3 Million miles.
Artemis I is the first of several planned missions with the goal of building a long-term human presence at the moon for decades to come. These missions are also expected to lay the groundwork for future manned missions and deep space exploration to the moon and beyond.