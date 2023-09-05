Narcan to be available over the counter soon

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The life-saving drug naxolone will be available over the counter soon.
Branded as Narcen, the drug is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.
Over the past few years, overdoses in Minnesota have been on the rise. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2021 there were 1,354 overdose deaths and 11,506 nonfatal hospital visits for drug overdoses.
NUWAY Alliance chief community relations officer Monique Bourgeois says that more access to Narcan means more people will be comfortable administering the drug in the event someone suffers an overdose.
She says, “With lives being saved, that helps individuals who may be struggling with an opioid addiction find help and get help and become active and productive members of our society.”
The company that makes Narcan is looking for an out-of-pocket price under $50.
If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.