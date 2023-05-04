NAMI expanding services to match the rising demand for mental health services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The increasing demand for mental health services is requiring the Southeastern Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness to improve and expand their services.
In 2022, NAMI served 2,500 individuals in Southeastern Minnesota. Based off first quarter reports, they are estimating to serve almost 4,000 patrons in 2023.
"There has been a much larger demand for mental health services that have come from the pandemic. I would argue that a lot of that is because we are seeing the stigma surrounding around mental health decrease a little bit and with that, people are more open to telling their story," said Executive Director of Southeast Minnesota NAMI, Mathew Bjorngaard.
The Southeast branch has doubled their staff since the beginning of 2022. The organization has improved technology to better communicate with other counties in rural areas.
"We need more help, especially from a volunteer perspective. We need folks to volunteer to be trained as support group facilitators, to be trained as volunteer peer supporters, to be trained to work at events or be advocates of the organization," said Bjorngaard.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help them handle the increasing demand of their services. Visit their website to learn how to join their organization.