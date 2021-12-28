You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix to snow in Northeastern Iowa Today...

A wintry mix and snow is expected in northeastern Iowa through
the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times, so extra care will
be needed when out on the roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow to wintery mix tapering off through the
afternoon.

* WHERE...Northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Names released in fatal police shooting in Austin

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The police officer involved in a fatal shooting in Austin has been identified, along with the man who was killed. 

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Officer Zachary Gast fired his weapon during an incident on December 23 that resulted in the death of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, 38 of Austin. 

The BCA says Fiafonou died of multiple gunshot wounds and a knife was found near his body.  State investigators say some of the incident was recorded by squad car video cameras but the Austin Police Department does not use body cameras on its officers. 

The BCA investigation into this shooting is continuing.  The results will be submitted to the Mower County Attorney’s Office for review. Officer Gast has been placed on administrative leave.

