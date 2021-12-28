Names released in fatal police shooting in Austin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The police officer involved in a fatal shooting in Austin has been identified, along with the man who was killed.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Officer Zachary Gast fired his weapon during an incident on December 23 that resulted in the death of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, 38 of Austin.
The BCA says Fiafonou died of multiple gunshot wounds and a knife was found near his body. State investigators say some of the incident was recorded by squad car video cameras but the Austin Police Department does not use body cameras on its officers.
The BCA investigation into this shooting is continuing. The results will be submitted to the Mower County Attorney’s Office for review. Officer Gast has been placed on administrative leave.