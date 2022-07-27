Music Man to join the Butter Cow at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The traditional butter sculpture at the 2022 Iowa State Fair will include a milk-based Music Man.
Fair officials say a scene from the legendary musical, which is currently being revived on Broadway, will be joined by a relief celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Ye Old Mill along with the iconic 600-pound butter cow.
The butter cow has been sculpted at the Iowa State Fair since 1911. Various companion sculptures and scenes have joined the butter cow since 1996, including the American Gothic, Elvis Presley, the Peanuts Gang, Harry Potter, and the Last Supper as well as many other popular events, people, or characters.
Written by Mason City native Meredith Wilson in 1957, the current Broadway production of The Music Man features Drew Minard as the only Iowa native in the cast.
The butter sculpture will be on display at the John Deere Agricultural Building. The 2022 Iowa State Fair will run from August 11-21.