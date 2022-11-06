Music Man Square's first annual "Fall Market"

MASON CITY, Iowa-Music Man Square wrapped up its first annual "Fall Market" earlier today. The event had several vendors showcasing a wide variety of unique products including memo holders made from jean pockets, wax sprinkles that make the room smell nicer, and a camera for Santa to make sure kids are behaving. It was a fundraiser for Music Man Square, a museum that has recreated set designs from the movie-musical "The Music Man." The event organizer Jennifer Martin said she enjoyed the chance to immerse herself in a different world in the square.
“I love the streetscape. I love the lights. I love the look of the old town. Just the feel of the place-I mean, it just-it-it takes you back into time and I-I like that," Martin said.
Music Man Square will have their first annual "Holiday Market" on December 10th and 11th.