Music Man Square Needs Volunteers

MASON CITY, Iowa-A museum is in need of more volunteers to help during its touring season. Music Man Square, which features recreated set designs from the movie-musical "The Music Man," is looking to fill a variety of positions. You'd shadow somebody on your first day of volunteering so you could learn the ins and outs of the position you signed up for. The museum is looking for volunteers to greet guests at the door and make them feel welcome. Also, volunteers are needed to scoop ice cream and decorate it with homemade toppings. Nick Whitehurst, the executive director of Music Man Square, said the place takes you back in time.
“We are set in 1912. That’s when ‘The Music Man’ was set for, so as you're walking up and down the street, it really feels like that 110-year-old time frame. It-it’s a much simpler time. It’s a lot easier, and it really feels like Meredith Willson was here," Whitehurst said.
Music Man Square will start touring on April 4th. If you're interested in volunteering, you can stop by Music Man Square and pick up a packet. That packet will have information about the museum and help you figure out if volunteering there would be right for you.