Music instructor collecting donated instruments for Haitian kids

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you have an old musical instrument that's been in storage for awhile, it could be put to good use.
Mike McInery was the band director at Mason City High School for over 30 years. Now semi-retired, he recently heard from a missionary stationed in Haiti at his church, who told him about the people he works with and the conditions in the area north of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.
"He looked at me right in the eye, and said, 'if the kids had, in my schools and churches, such instruments, they would be doing more positive things than negative and getting into trouble. But they have nothing to do.' These kids down there have nothing to do, and it really spoke to my heart."
Today, McInery is collecting various instruments, from woodwinds to drums, and even music books and stands, to be sent directly to the kids in the Caribbean nation. So far, he's received clarinets, flutes, trumpets, alto saxophones, a couple of guitars, percussion instruments, and a trombone, but is still seeking additional instruments like French horns, baritones and tubas, and more low-brass instruments like trombones. He is also accepting cash donations.
"I'm going to need some money raised to get woodwinds and things fixed and repaired, as well as purchase things - music books, oils, reeds, supplies to maintain the instruments. If I have enough money raised, there's always the possibility of buying some new instruments that work instantly."
If you have an instrument you wish to donate, they can be accepted at First Covenant Church in Mason City, or contact McInery directly at 641-420-3579. McInery hopes to have the instruments delivered this July.